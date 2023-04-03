MC Insider: Heated race to profitability, Nifty expiry tweak, multibagger sin stocks and more



'Heated' race to profitability

Indian summers can be unsparing and break the spirit of the most hardworking. We all know that situations within India Inc can spin out of control and things sure do get hot and heated. One just never knew that it was meant literally as well!

The Deputy CEO of a leading listed NBFC in a meeting held last week declared rather emphatically that none of the new branches are to have an air conditioner. The Deputy CEO clarified that it is isn’t that the company can’t afford to install an AC at its new branches. It is, he said, about “messaging”. We are sending a message of frugality, he said, while adding that the AC has to be earned by the team. This company, as a rule, never supplies a branch with an AC till it turns profitable.



Going somewhere?





Word on the street is a chief investment officer (CIO) of a mid-sized fund house might possibly be on his way out. The fund house, which hired its own former fund manager back, as head-equities last year, just got its analyst team to report to him. Earlier, the analyst team used to report to the CIO. There has been news circulating on the MF street for quite some time that this CIO might be on his way out. Guess the change in reporting line of analysts might just be another indicator.





Nifty expiry moving?





One market rumor has been spreading fast over the weekend that an expiry day may be moved forward in the week. That Nifty expiry date is likely to be changed to Monday from the current Thursday. “If that happens, every day till Thursday there will be contracts expiring and every day till Thursday there will be heightened volatility. Currently, FINNIFTY expiry falls on Tuesday, midcap index contracts expire on Wednesday, and Nifty and Bank Nifty expire on Thursday,” said an insider, and added that the Nifty-expiry news seems to be just something to keep busy over a lazy weekend.





Charm offensive





Though seldom, research analysts are the ones who visit plants and factories before writing a recommendation report. On the other hand, fund managers mostly stick to meetings with promoters before buying stake. But recently a fund manager visited the shop floor of an auto ancillary company and was left truly impressed. "The guy working the machines can tell you how critical a tiny product is for the client," the fund manager says emphatically. Years of research behind the automation, best-in-class logistics and low wastage, are some of the many reasons why he assigns a high return ratio to this company. But is he adding more of it to his fund? We’ll find out soon.





In high spirits





A hedge fund manager has recently taken a liking to alcohol stocks. But, hasn’t the ‘multibagger’ story for these stocks played out already? “They are just getting started,” he believes. He has even taken a liking towards the newly listed one in this space, despite its small market size. We wonder if his wife, a master of wine, has anything to do with it...





Rights issue hurdles over?





The rights issue plan of this private sector bank was on hold for a while. Shareholders had questioned the move and other expansion plans questioning the cost-return metrics. The rights issue, which was approved early last year, was in limbo for these reasons. Now, we hear, the stalemate is probably over and the bank may just be ready to go ahead finally! There may be an announcement very soon!





Cement won’t remain boring





With growth shifting to Tier-II, Tier-III towns, companies are having to relook at their products. A cement major’s marketing head was overheard saying that they had believed cement was a low-involvement product until now. That means, consumers don’t care what brand of cement is used in their apartments because the purchases were decided by contractors/architects, depending on the best deal they could strike with the distributors. In smaller towns, people are more involved in their house-building and therefore cement becomes a not-low-involvement product, and becomes one that needs higher promotional spending. Cement will need a makeover and it will start hunting for star power now.



Note to readers: Chances are you love a juicy story as much as we hacks do and you might have one to share. Please share the story in an email to MCInsider@nw18.com.

Also, spare a moment to tell us what you think of this series. Send your hosannas and howls to the same email address.