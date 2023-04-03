MC Insider: Heated race to profitability, Nifty expiry tweak, multibagger sin stocks and more

'Heated' race to profitability

The Deputy CEO of a leading listed NBFC in a meeting held last week declared rather emphatically that none of the new branches are to have an air conditioner. The Deputy CEO clarified that it is isn’t that the company can’t afford to install an AC at its new branches. It is, he said, about “messaging”. We are sending a message of frugality, he said, while adding that the AC has to be earned by the team. This company, as a rule, never supplies a branch with an AC till it turns profitable.

No branch profitability, no AC.

Indian summers can be unsparing and break the spirit of the most hardworking. We all know that situations within India Inc can spin out of control and things sure do get hot and heated. One just never knew that it was meant literally as well!

