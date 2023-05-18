MC Insider | Power space hotting up, juicy deals in F&B space and more

Hush-hush tales from the world of stock markets, banking, corporate world and corridors of power
The heat is on!
As the mercury rises, power demand across states is increasing, and so is the queue of state representatives at the power and coal ministries. Earlier this month, this western state's chief secretary came to Delhi with a battery of officials to request additional coal allocation for the state. The meeting supposedly went well - the top officials in the sector assured the state some help and the delegation left. But, the state was probably still not convinced and its chief minister asked the chief secretary and her team, who were already on their way back, to go back to the ministry again. The top state officials did as they were asked and took a u-turn. Mr CM then personally spoke to the top bureaucrat of the ministry through the chief secretary’s phone asking the matter to be taken seriously. The heat is on and some are feeling it more!
Time for the main course?
The F&B space seems to be heating up with some juicy deal activity across segments. Here's one interesting tidbit we picked up. So, this PE is keen on offloading its stake in this well-known brand and earlier, a PE duo was separately chasing the proposed transaction. Now buzz is that a non-PE aspirant, a corporate in all likelihood, has also thrown its hat in the ring. Game on we say!
Social strategy
Sticking to the buzzing F&B space, this operator which recently saw the entry of a conglomerate-PE investor duo that took control, is seriously in the mood to consolidate. We hear it will ramp up the expansion plans for its popular QSR brand and look at opening more than 100 outlets pan India. Have rivals smelt the coffee yet?
All prim and proper?
What's brewing at this popular grooming firm which counts top names from the corporate and startup world on its cap table? We picked up that one of the big 4 firms has a strategic mandate in this case, but the question is - is it a fresh round of fundraising or something more? Last heard, a fund owned entity was sniffing around!
Hands Full!
We hear a top B2B rental machinery company in the real estate space had a tough time procuring equipment for a big, upcoming project in one of the northern markets. This is despite being ready to pay 15-20 percent extra to companies in India. After a month-long wait, the firm had no choice but to import from China after receiving no response from firms in India who have their hands full thanks to the many upcoming projects in Chennai, Hyderabad and Delhi. Problem of plenty, eh?
IPO dreams
This financial services player in a cash guzzler of a segment has aspirations to list on Dalal Street and preliminary work has begun on the same. The firm which has raised funds from a clutch of diverse investors is currently in the midst of a beauty parade of i-bankers as it looks to select the all-important IPO syndicate. Any guesses folks?
New horizons
This leading PE fund which has seen a rejig in its global operations even as it chased down IT and tech targets with panache, has now trained its guns on a hot asset in the financial services space. A global i-bank which in recent times has upped the ante in India is handling the sale process which has attracted interest from a bevy of suitors. So will this PE fund make the cut?
