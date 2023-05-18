MC Insider | Power space hotting up, juicy deals in F&B space and more

The heat is on!

As the mercury rises, power demand across states is increasing, and so is the queue of state representatives at the power and coal ministries. Earlier this month, this western state's chief secretary came to Delhi with a battery of officials to request additional coal allocation for the state. The meeting supposedly went well - the top officials in the sector assured the state some help and the delegation left. But, the state was probably still not convinced and its chief minister asked the chief secretary and her team, who were already on their way back, to go back to the ministry again. The top state officials did as they were asked and took a u-turn. Mr CM then personally spoke to the top bureaucrat of the ministry through the chief secretary’s phone asking the matter to be taken seriously. The heat is on and some are feeling it more!