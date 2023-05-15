MC Insider | Finfluencer's vanishing video, care for female staff draws firangi funds, lady luck for realtors and more

Hush-hush tales from the world of stock markets, banking, corporate world and corridors of power
Video that went poof
Word on the street is that a finfluencer-trader who charges a bomb for his courses seems to have made an embarrassing slip. We hear that he shared a screenshot in a live video session, and the screenshot showed that he had made profits and losses trading Finnifty at impossible 40,000-odd levels. In its history of a little over a decade, Finnifty has never crossed the 20,000 levels. The ever-vigilant FinTwit called it out. The finfluencer quickly tried some damage control. First, the video disappeared. Then, we hear, he allegedly spread the news that he had suffered a heart attack and therefore asked for people to be kind. Then, we hear, he said the 'incriminating' screengrab was photoshopped; except various people had taken screengrabs independently... so that defence crumbled. Last we heard, his team claimed that the video that started it all had to be deleted because of copyright issues. Piracy laws can be a life saver!
What's the big deal?
There seems to be a golden tale being spun for a firm which has seen its profits shrink over the past few quarters. Online posts are singing praises of this company which acquired a 'green' target. Looks like anything green and renewable can fly off the shelves. Since that buy and since an increase in posts recommending the stock, its price has surged. That said, the performance pales in comparison to its price run over the last two years. The reasons are unclear. Meanwhile, over these two 'glorious years', pledged promoter shares have come down only by a third.
A Long Wait
The merger of two broking firms announced late last year is apparently on a slow burn. We hear that research analysts of one of the firms have been asked to limit their media interactions till the nitty-gritty have been resolved. Only the top two-three guys are making regular appearances in daily business news programming, while other names simply make it to the bottom of research reports. When markets are going nowhere, anyway analysts are a worried lot; for some, it’s a double whammy, it seems!
Banker In High Demand
This former CEO of a bank, currently on a break, is getting a lot of job offers from fintech players we hear. But the person hasn't said yes to anyone yet and is evaluating all options. The abrupt exit from the earlier firm had led to a lot of speculation in the market. The executive has an impressive track record with successful stints at top companies. No wonder why new-age firms are joining the queue to tap this ex-CEO. Who wouldn't want to have a big name at the top!
Capital inclusion
Retaining female labour force at industrial plants has been a challenge for Indian corporates for various reasons, and many have even begun to make changes for retention. Factories are usually situated at a remote location which is a big bother for many female workers. Recently, an electrical equipment maker said in its conference call that it is upgrading infrastructure by improving connectivity and developing well-lighted pathways for women labourers so they could come to manufacturing plants and offices without a hiccup. Foreign Institutional Investors seem to be drooling over this stock as they have raised their stake and the share price also has seen a dream run since December end. Strangely, analysts are still circumspect about the stock, but the joke is, the company may be alluring the firangis with additional points for ESG, thanks to its diversity thrust!
Cost cutting 101
Imagine coming into office and finding out your favourite tea and coffee brand is replaced with cheaper ones. Not just that, your joining kit is no longer fancy bags and thermos water bottles but a simple notebook and a pamphlet on productivity tips. Not very subtle, right? This top SaaS firm is undertaking some serious cost-cutting measures amid a tough macro environment. Apart from some minor employee benefit expense reduction, the company now has decided to use only the free zoom subscription option, cut down on transportation with priority cab drops and no more fancy off-sites. One might wonder if these small changes make a big difference, but maybe the firm thinks these little changes may help save big in the longer run.
Time For Premium Realty
Lady luck is smiling upon realty companies down south that were waiting for a change of hands in one of the southern states. Many of these firms are expediting the launch of premium projects. Launch dates of five to six multi-storeyed residential projects have been advanced by around six months with many realtors now focusing on premium customers and launching only plush projects with 3 BHK and villa options in south markets.
