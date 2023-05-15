MC Insider | Finfluencer's vanishing video, care for female staff draws firangi funds, lady luck for realtors and more

Video that went poof

Word on the street is that a finfluencer-trader who charges a bomb for his courses seems to have made an embarrassing slip. We hear that he shared a screenshot in a live video session, and the screenshot showed that he had made profits and losses trading Finnifty at impossible 40,000-odd levels. In its history of a little over a decade, Finnifty has never crossed the 20,000 levels. The ever-vigilant FinTwit called it out. The finfluencer quickly tried some damage control. First, the video disappeared. Then, we hear, he allegedly spread the news that he had suffered a heart attack and therefore asked for people to be kind. Then, we hear, he said the 'incriminating' screengrab was photoshopped; except various people had taken screengrabs independently... so that defence crumbled. Last we heard, his team claimed that the video that started it all had to be deleted because of copyright issues. Piracy laws can be a life saver!