MC Insider | Executive who can't stay away from office, chemical firms on listing rush, banks boarding UPI bus and more!

Hush-hush tales from the world of stock markets, banking, corporate world and corridors of power
Last Updated: July 10, 2023 / 11:36 AM IST
PRIVILEGED LEAVE!
Rumour has it that the senior executive of this company, which is under the regulatory scanner, was sent on a forced leave last month, which the company tried to downplay in its disclosures. We hear the said gentleman continued going to office on the pretext that he needs access to files and colleagues to prepare his answers for the regulatory probe, despite one of the probing bodies denying him permission to do so. Sources in the know said that many unrelated files were also called for. The gentleman stopped going to office only after some powerful "well-wishers" told him that he may get into more trouble as his colleagues may report him to the regulator for misusing his privilege! Ouch!
BLOCK FOR THOUGHT!
The block deal mania continues across sectors as the markets hit new highs! A little birdie told us that the lock-in period of this famed startup investor in a new-age firm which continues to eat into the market share of its closest rival is set to end early next month. No surprises then that the investor is looking to shed some stake amid massive demand from domestic investors we are told.
TAKING THE BULL BY ITS HORNS
According to market chatter, a bunch of ultra HNIs are turning bullish on the OMC segment as D-street was pleasantly surprised after the government's U-turn on equity infusion. A cabinet nod is in the works. Talking about bullishness, investors are also turning their focus to a sector which has historically failed to live up to the street's expectations - the dairy segment and are eyeing a milk firm. "This time, it's different," says a market observer.
CHEMICAL RUSH
An industrial zone in the western part of the country, which houses several chemical companies, is seeing a flurry of investment banking action. We hear that these companies are lining up IPOs or are being wooed by bankers to come out with a public offering. All this because of the successful listing of some their peers in the past two years. But the big question is, will these IPOs disappoint investors? While the sector has a lot going for it, this may not be a particularly good time as with China reopening, chemical products have flooded the market and chemical prices are dipping.
A HARD SELL SAGA
A broking firm has been pushing a report on an unlisted company that needs no introduction. No price target, no rating, just a report highlighting the company's prowess. We wonder why they hard-sell strategy. Some dealers believe the firm is looking for buyers for a block transaction. Last month, a bank was trying to trim its stake in the company and looks like it has not been able to do so yet. All this comes at a time when a peer's products are gaining traction! Grab that bag of popcorn folks as things are heating up.
WHAT'S IN A PENALTY?!
It is common for reporters to receive representations or rebuttals from individuals and companies after a news piece is published. However, some rebuttals are so bizarre, it is really hard to respond to them, even for seasoned reporters. Take for instance this rebuttal we received during the last week. The concerned person, who had been penalized by a regulator in the past, said this fact should not be mentioned in a story about him or the entity he manages. His argument: The penalty was "just Rs 10 lakh" instead of Rs 1 crore or above levied on other individuals in the same case!
