MC Insider | Executive who can't stay away from office, chemical firms on listing rush, banks boarding UPI bus and more!

PRIVILEGED LEAVE!

Rumour has it that the senior executive of this company, which is under the regulatory scanner, was sent on a forced leave last month, which the company tried to downplay in its disclosures. We hear the said gentleman continued going to office on the pretext that he needs access to files and colleagues to prepare his answers for the regulatory probe, despite one of the probing bodies denying him permission to do so. Sources in the know said that many unrelated files were also called for. The gentleman stopped going to office only after some powerful "well-wishers" told him that he may get into more trouble as his colleagues may report him to the regulator for misusing his privilege! Ouch!