MC Insider: 'Dabba' trade goes high-tech, finding humour in Sebi rules, Akshay Kumar’s new game plan and more

Hush-hush tales from the world of stock markets, banking, corporate world and corridors of power
Last Updated: Sep 21, 2020 10:58 AM IST
NO ‘MARGIN’ FOR ERROR
We thought SEBI's decision to tighten margin norms would make market players less pumped. But at least for one section it has had quite the opposite effect. We are talking about 'dabba' operators, who execute trades in grey or unofficial market platforms for shares and commodities. Many high-volume traders have switched a portion of their trades to the dabba market, where they do not have to put up margins prior to a transaction. To stay one step ahead of the regulator, some dabba operators are said to have unleashed customised apps exclusively for their customers. The operators confirm trades on these apps and update clients on their positions. Back in the day, these operators also relied on specialised software to keep track of their trades, but these trades would be sealed over the phone. On the other hand, avoiding verbal communication is the prime advantage of these new age apps.
GIGGLES IN GST
Who wouldn’t want their funny bone to be tickled during these desperate times? What if the jokes are also accompanied by solutions to tax riddles? That is exactly what this indirect tax head from a Big 4 firm has been serving his clients. He is serious about his humour, debuting online as a standup comic during the lockdown. In the works is a virtual show specially for the NRI junta in Europe. The jokes are rooted in his humble beginning at a Hindi medium school in Bihar. The shift to a sophisticated life as a tax consultant at an MNC hasn’t tempered his wit. No wonder his series is called Paradoxical. His home state, politics, marriage, India Inc – you name it, he has a wise crack up his sleeve. We won’t be surprised if he gets a call for a show from our babus who need a break from their stiff tax targets.
JEST IN TIME
Sebi’s order on multi-cap fund allocation has ruffled many feathers in the mutual fund industry, who see this as a classic case of micro-management. It has also unleashed an avalanche of jokes and memes. Twitter has been swamped with hilarious memes, many inspired by Bollywood flicks. One joke doing the rounds that takes a cheeky dig at the regulator has caught our attention. It says that the standard mutual fund disclaimer should be reworded. Instead of "Mutual funds are subject to market risk, please read all scheme related documents carefully before investing," the joke goes, the revised disclaimer should read, "Mutual funds are subject to market regulator risk, please read the Sebi website carefully before investing!”
'Outsiders' Vs 'Insiders'
Remember the recent standoff between RBI officers and the top brass regarding the creation of a new unified cadre for supervisory functions? A majority of the officers were averse to the idea citing low chances for promotion. And with not too many takers, the proposal was shifted to cold storage. But the RBI is in no mood to give up. We now hear that the top echelons of RBI have a new brainwave. Get bankers on deputation to work for the new department. Word is retired bankers are also on the radar. The regulator wants to somehow get this new cadre up and running. But the outsourcing rumour has left a section of officers in the existing supervisory department sulking. They feel their job is at risk if RBI taps bankers from outside! Watch this space for more!
JAPANESE PUZZLE
Everyone wants a piece of the growing Indian ed-tech pie. That includes a renowned technology fund with origins in Japan which made an Indian ed-tech firm a unicorn this month. What is less known is that the fund’s original target was another ed-tech company. Even a term sheet had been issued back in January. But bummer! The pandemic snuffed out the deal. The original target moved on and raised funds from other investors, including a social media billionaire’s non-profit organisation. The Japanese fund was still keen, but the first target was tired of the uncertainty. The whole episode has raised questions about the fund’s practices and the perplexing chain of authority across continents. To top it all, the first startup has a higher revenue and lower valuation, and the eventual target, the second startup, got a rosy markup of 3x in barely six months.
NOT COOL!
A homegrown consumer durables player is about to roll out a fridge to add to its portfolio of TVs and ACs. But with sales of AC dipping this summer and the idiot box too failing to beam growth numbers, can the ice cool addition to its range rescue the desi player, which has seen a steady erosion in market share? Consumer durable experts are not excited with plan (Big) B. The fridge market is dominated by South Korean giant Samsung. They believe rather than fixing the issues in core offerings, adding a new product could lead to cross wiring and overload. After all, wires do catch fire!
PET-À-TÊTE
General insurers are offering insurance covers for COVID-19 at nearly half the premium of a regular health policy. And this has raised the hackles of pet owners who want their four-legged companions to be made a part of the cover. And that too under the family floater option, which isn’t legally permitted. These sudden requests are on the back of unabated fears about the virus spreading to pets and the high treatment costs. Insurers are in a fix in the absence of any proven data on the pricing of COVID-19 covers for pets. And much to the chagrin of policy holders, they have decided to politely decline these demands.
KHILADI GAMES
Not many in the entertainment business can make their 50s as thrilling as Akshay Kumar. The Khiladi Kumar is busy promoting his hair-raising stunts on “Man vs Wild”, but we were wondering what happened to his much-touted web series on Amazon Prime Video, “The End”? It launched a year ago with much fanfare but fizzled out. The buzz is that the show is back. We hear it will be a survival thriller set in the future and based on the popular Hunger Games franchise starring Jennifer Lawrence. No prizes for guessing who survives in the end. The show is being produced by the same folks who made Breathe 1, starring R Madhavan and Breathe 2 starring Junior B. And with the Khiladi rumoured to be charging a whopping Rs 90 crore for the series, there’s a lot riding on this post-apocalyptic bet!
NO MORE BITTER PILLS
It’s not just private equity biggies that are making a beeline for pharma assets. And not every south Indian drug maker, listed or unlisted is necessarily in exit mode. Take for instance, this southern pharma biggie which shares its name with a spiritual community and is based out of the nation’s vaccine capital. It has recently jumped onto the COVID-19 vaccine bandwagon and word on the deal street is that the firm is in acquisition mode now. And aggressively at that. And on the radar are potential targets in the US as well as in India. Well, there’s definitely no lack of firepower at the firm, especially after it scrapped a billion-dollar overseas buyout earlier this year.
Note to the Readers : Chances are you love a juicy story as much as we hacks do and you might have one to
share. Please share the story in an email to MCInsider@nw18.com.
Also, spare a moment to tell us what you think of this series. Send your hosannas and howls to the same email address.