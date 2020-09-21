MC Insider: 'Dabba' trade goes high-tech, finding humour in Sebi rules, Akshay Kumar’s new game plan and more

NO ‘MARGIN’ FOR ERROR

We thought SEBI's decision to tighten margin norms would make market players less pumped. But at least for one section it has had quite the opposite effect. We are talking about 'dabba' operators, who execute trades in grey or unofficial market platforms for shares and commodities. Many high-volume traders have switched a portion of their trades to the dabba market, where they do not have to put up margins prior to a transaction. To stay one step ahead of the regulator, some dabba operators are said to have unleashed customised apps exclusively for their customers. The operators confirm trades on these apps and update clients on their positions. Back in the day, these operators also relied on specialised software to keep track of their trades, but these trades would be sealed over the phone. On the other hand, avoiding verbal communication is the prime advantage of these new age apps.

