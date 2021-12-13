MC Insider: Crypto mania, investor gone quiet, deal buzz, talent flight and more

SALARY HIGHS

Aviation has been one of the most badly hit sectors during the pandemic and airlines have resorted to job cuts, salary cuts and furloughs. While traffic is nearing pre-COVID levels, the aviation job market—except of pilots—is heating up. Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Akasa and Jet Airways have started recruitments in the key departments. This has led to poaching across airlines. Employees are willing to jump with a hike which gets them to their pre-covid salary as there is no visibility on when the salaries will be restored at their current jobs. All the new inductees during Covid have already taken a cut in their salary compared to was promised in the offer letter. From excess workforce to talent crunch in certain departments, the turnaround in the aviation job market has been fast.

