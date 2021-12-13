MARKET NEWS

English
Hush-hush tales from the world of stock markets, banking, corporate world and corridors of power

MC Insider: Crypto mania, investor gone quiet, deal buzz, talent flight and more

Hush-hush tales from the world of stock markets, banking, corporate world and corridors of power

Moneycontrol News

Last Updated: December 13, 2021 / 08:57 AM IST

CRYPTO RUSH

With crypto becoming an increasingly popular trend among the Indian youth, consultants are gearing up fast to get a share of the potential business pie. A Mumbai-based public relations agency, we hear, has formed an in-house team to look for Crypto clients--mainly advisory firms, research houses and trading houses. The offer on the table is publicity and image management. This isn't official but the company has put some of its experienced staff on the job. In a separate development, a technology firm promoted by a well-known businessman has just launched a new company that will offer services on crypto which include information on arbitrage opportunities in crypto trading. All this is happening even before there is any law in India on crypto assets. Legal or not, clearly, no one wants to miss the bus.

SHOCK AND AWE

In the 2021 startup funding party, this well-known investor has almost gone under the radar. At a VC meeting recently, partners discussed how this Japanese investor, once known for exuberance and large valuations, has become cautious and is among the most risk-averse funds in town. Even people working with this fund are trying to spread the word of a second coming, and that they are much more sensible than before. Talk about a 180-degree change!

HEALTHY DEALS

As the year draws to a close, after a brief lull, M&A activity seems to be picking up in the pharma space. We are hearing buzzing about two of them. Post a failed attempt, a domestic merger is on the cards while on the other hand, a long-awaited demerger of the injectables business is also in the works. Watch this space for more. The last two weeks of December are expected to be exciting as far as M&A is concerned. Bankers are working hard to stitch together a deal in the financial services space as well before the end of the calendar year.

INDIA VS OVERSEAS LISTING

The year 2021 has been a blockbuster year for listing with India Inc raising nearly $10 billion in the first nine months of the year, the highest in two decades. But not all share sales were carried out as per plan. One such ambitious overseas listing we hear has run into trouble. A little birdie tells us that there is a very high possibility of the listing getting called off. Hmm…

A THUNDEROUS D-STREET DEBUT?

On the other hand, firms in the pharma and healthcare space continue to explore domestic listings. This debt-free Mumbai-based pharma firm which shares its name with a thunderstorm phenomenon recently appointed bankers for an IPO and is looking to raise between Rs 2,000 crore and Rs 2,500 crore. More such peers are also in talks for D-Street debuts.

SALARY HIGHS

Aviation has been one of the most badly hit sectors during the pandemic and airlines have resorted to job cuts, salary cuts and furloughs. While traffic is nearing pre-COVID levels, the aviation job market—except of pilots—is heating up. Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Akasa and Jet Airways have started recruitments in the key departments. This has led to poaching across airlines. Employees are willing to jump with a hike which gets them to their pre-covid salary as there is no visibility on when the salaries will be restored at their current jobs. All the new inductees during Covid have already taken a cut in their salary compared to was promised in the offer letter. From excess workforce to talent crunch in certain departments, the turnaround in the aviation job market has been fast.

AKASA FACTOR

Sticking to the aviation space, we hear former Jet Airways employees who took up jobs with airlines in the north are looking to get back to Mumbai and join Akasa with a handful on notice or about to quit their existing jobs. Akasa, it seems, will be a mix of former Jet Airways and IndiGo employees. There is no problem of plenty in terms of talent in Indian aviation, as it happens with several other sectors.

Note to the Readers : Chances are you love a juicy story as much as we hacks do and you might have one to share. Please share the story in an email to MCInsider@nw18.com.

Also, spare a moment to tell us what you think of this series. Send your hosannas and howls to the same email address.

