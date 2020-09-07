MC Insider: Chemical IPOs, the 2-buck fight, the botched block deal, pledged shares, the banker who retired hurt and more

MORE THE MERRIER

This Canadian fund is eyeing a $700 million Reit. No big deal except that it borrowed a page out of its peer’s playbook and ended up hiring ten investment banks to run the process. It wasn’t long ago that the Mindspace Reit had 14 merchant bankers zooming on calls from across the globe. Seems like some of the names from the last issue have managed to hustle in and are working overtime to file the DRHP in October and complete the sale process by December. The firm was initially taking it slow during the early months of the pandemic. But the exuberance in capital markets has pushed them to press the accelerator. Earlier this year, it hired Morgan Stanley, BoFA and Citibank. Now it has added an army of desi banks in the last few days. After all, ye dil always mangey more.

