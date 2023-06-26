MC Insider: CEO chatter, a teflon-like finfluencer, simplicity of babudom and more

Hush-hush tales from the world of stock markets, banking, corporate world and corridors of power
Last Updated: June 26, 2023 / 07:10 AM IST
CEO chatter
This CEO's move to offload a chunk of shares recently set off ripples among market watchers. Considering this executive's poor run coupled with middling growth and a slew of top-level exits, there was chatter on whether he had finally decided to exit. But people close to the company clarified that the share sale was to fund the tax raising out of restricted stock unit gains. False alarm for now, but watch this space
The edtech ripple effect
In the midst of ongoing events surrounding a major edtech firm, we hear a small edtech company located in Bengaluru faced a significant challenge in convincing a customer of its existence. This particular edtech company focuses on catering to working professionals. On a Friday evening, they received an email from a customer who had already paid the fees but had yet to commence the courses. The customer expressed a desire to visit the company's office in order to verify the existence of its founders and employees.
In the email, the customer mentioned that due to the recent developments involving the large edtech company, they had lost trust in all startups. Consequently, they expressed concerns about trying a new app or product from a relatively unknown company. This situation exemplifies the far-reaching impact of the ripple effect.
The fine art of spotting shady trades
With the market regulator tightening its grip, brokers have also become argus-eyed. We picked up buzz that a financial crime specialist spent over a fortnight at a broking firm's headquarters teaching the staff how to detect unusual patterns and suspicious trades. In fact, several more sessions have been planned over the course of the next few months. A little birdie also told us that an educational course on this might commence soon. Interesting developments, isn't it? Especially when equity markets are hitting record highs...
Teflon-like finfluencer
It was a cursed week for a finfluencer, though he deserves a clap or two for his teflon-like resilience. First, he was caught out flaunting a shirt as expensive. Another social media user, with maybe a little extra time in their hands, pointed out that the finfluencer was in fact standing in a mid-size retail store that does not have anything pricier than a tenth of what he claimed. The finfluencer responded by saying that he had meant to trend that mid-sized brand, and that the embarassing call-out was part of his gameplan. Then the finfluencer was called out for sharing another person's profitable P&L as his own. This he chose to ignore. Outside of that, he continues to flaunt his early success and has come up with a clever way to increase his following. He has promised a capital giveaway for anyone who tweets, shares or follows him. The cleverness lies in that he will never reveal who won, if they won at all.
The simplicity of babudom!
Urban legend suggests that the average Delhi babu's mantra of dealing with executives of key financial sector institutions is often riddled with ego issues and unpleasant exchanges. Past instances have shown that at the end of all such exchanges, the babus always stand victorious! This one was no different we hear. Here's what we heard from the grapevine.
Recently, an official at a financial sector regulator sent a key proposal for approval to a secretary in the capital. The babu returned it promptly saying the document is too technical and needs to be simpler. The official reworked on the document and made it simpler before re-sending it. The Delhi babu still wasn't pleased and sent it back again to the official, albeit this time with a harsh note - to make an even simpler version, simple enough for the concerned minister to read and understand. The official tried to explain that in no way could the proposal be made simpler. But all explanations fell on deaf ears. The official, only a few months away from his retirement, is now in a state of frustration and has given up all hope on the pet proposal.
A new kid on the block?
Is a global leader in the management consultancy and advisory space on the prowl to set up an m&a tax team and take on the might of the Big 4 in India? Well if rumour mills are to be believed , head hunters are spending a lot of time with folks in the audit and accountancy world these days. So is it merely intel gathering and temperature checks or will juicy offers be rolled out as well? Ah well, lets see...
