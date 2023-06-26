MC Insider: CEO chatter, a teflon-like finfluencer, simplicity of babudom and more

The simplicity of babudom!

Urban legend suggests that the average Delhi babu's mantra of dealing with executives of key financial sector institutions is often riddled with ego issues and unpleasant exchanges. Past instances have shown that at the end of all such exchanges, the babus always stand victorious! This one was no different we hear. Here's what we heard from the grapevine.

Recently, an official at a financial sector regulator sent a key proposal for approval to a secretary in the capital. The babu returned it promptly saying the document is too technical and needs to be simpler. The official reworked on the document and made it simpler before re-sending it. The Delhi babu still wasn't pleased and sent it back again to the official, albeit this time with a harsh note - to make an even simpler version, simple enough for the concerned minister to read and understand. The official tried to explain that in no way could the proposal be made simpler. But all explanations fell on deaf ears. The official, only a few months away from his retirement, is now in a state of frustration and has given up all hope on the pet proposal.