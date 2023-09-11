MC Insider | Cars out, guards on at edtech firm, chop threat on staff, G20 word game and more!

Digital India and G20 delegates

When India flaunted its digital public infrastructure, G20 dignitaries were particularly impressed by the instantaneous payments through mobile applications. One of the delegates, however, was not too keen to try it out. When asked about a live demonstration by a staff manning the UPI station of an innovation pavilion, the delegate was rather circumspect, saying he didn’t have an Aadhaar card that would be needed for KYC purposes. Even after being reassured that he would not have to furnish an Aadhaar card, he briskly walked away, clearly more interested in the Crafts Bazaar next door. At the other end of the spectrum was this enthusiastic delegate who adored the facility and used it to recharge his pre-paid wallet multiple times to pay for purchases made at the Crafts Bazaar!