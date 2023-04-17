MC Insider: Broking blues, big exit before merger, uneasy bank shareholders and more



After zero “rodhas”, get set for Formula One

The broking industry seems to be at a turning point where it is getting hit on all sides. On one hand, the regulator is tightening the screws, which is leading to high compliance costs and lesser levers to play around with. On the other, investors are losing interest as the days of easy money resulting from unidirectional markets are over. When survival becomes difficult, the tough guys survive, no matter if it is the new kids on the block or the old folks. While there is no question that the industry will go through some consolidation in the coming months and years, a newbie global player nurtures the ambition of disrupting the pecking order, despite being a late entrant in the game. How, is the question? The leader secured the position by nullifying the “rodhas” in broking, so there are literally no more roadblocks to be removed. The “rodhas” for the ambitious newbie are those ahead of it that may be running out of fuel—read funding. Watch this race.





No funding winter?

At a time when private equity and venture capital guys are struggling to find winners, a fintech fund has managed to find two. We hear that the fund is in the final stage of closing two investments and the signatures on the dotted line will be done by end of this month. The fund would have then deployed more than two-thirds of its corpus with a dozen startups in its kitty. Does this mean that the funding winter is over? As the saying goes, one swallow doesn’t a summer make.





'Block' me if you can!





It’s an intriguing time for an exit by a key shareholder in this firm which is amid a merger process with a peer that is taking longer than expected to be closed. This investor, the largest shareholder in the said firm has decided to take the plunge and is selling its entire stake (and at a loss is the buzz). End of an era indeed.





Why are shareholders antsy?





This bank has been a darling of investors for many years. Some even compared it to a behemoth in the segment while some raised suspicion about its alleged fast-fading focus from the core competence. And then there are those who still nurture high hopes of a big breakout. Yet, the shares of the bank have been under pressure for a while. Whispers on Dalal Street indicate that the worry among the shareholders is about the potential likelihood of further bad loans yet not declared by the bank from loans given to small entrepreneurs and individuals. The lender has been pushing bad loan sales to ARCs to cut down on toxic loans. While the bank is convinced that the worst is over, the market is probably not. How will this story evolve? Let's wait and watch for more clarity from the numbers over the next few quarters.





Credit struggles





Two legacy agency brands from a global company are debating, even quarrelling, over their credit-sharing systems. It’s not the first time we have heard of this happening. Our ad moles tell us one of the agencies often gets aggressive in its strategies and ways to appear in credit lists, especially during award seasons. Insiders tell us everyone in the industry knows their contribution but looks like egos are rubbing off wrongly creating some internal sparks. We wonder though if they all could use a little dose of generosity.





Influencer keeps influencing





The team of this social media influencer, who was recently called out for promoting a scam, is in PR overdrive trying to get positive media coverage. The influencer has recently announced the launch of a tech platform that can help develop monetisation opportunities for content creators. The buzz is that the influencer was worried about the launch of the entrepreneurial venture being so closely placed to the controversy. His team had to delay the announcement and play it safe. Now that dust is slowly settling down, the influencer is trying to get positive media coverage to keep his entrepreneurial venture afloat in testing times. At the end of the day, it is all about building and keeping personal brands intact, especially in the ephemeral virtual world.





On the waterfront





It's hard to deal with an aggressive neighbour that is much wealthier. While the country's coast guard is mostly concerned with dealing with smuggling in the territorial waters, the bigger headache now seems to be incursions on one particular waterfront. Chinese vessels are routinely showing up here to survey the waters and a coast guard official is livid. While many countries would respond to such affronts with shootouts, he says there are strict orders against any such misadventures. Their mandate is to just block and delay their approach. And then alert the headquarters who take it up diplomatically. "We are too much of a peaceful nation," he adds while slicing a piece of chicken butter masala into two halves.



Note to readers: Chances are you love a juicy story as much as we hacks do and you might have one to share. Please share the story in an email to MCInsider@nw18.com.

Also, spare a moment to tell us what you think of this series. Send your hosannas and howls to the same email address.