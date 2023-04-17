MC Insider: Broking blues, big exit before merger, uneasy bank shareholders and more

After zero “rodhas”, get set for Formula One

The broking industry seems to be at a turning point where it is getting hit on all sides. On one hand, the regulator is tightening the screws, which is leading to high compliance costs and lesser levers to play around with. On the other, investors are losing interest as the days of easy money resulting from unidirectional markets are over. When survival becomes difficult, the tough guys survive, no matter if it is the new kids on the block or the old folks. While there is no question that the industry will go through some consolidation in the coming months and years, a newbie global player nurtures the ambition of disrupting the pecking order, despite being a late entrant in the game. How, is the question? The leader secured the position by nullifying the “rodhas” in broking, so there are literally no more roadblocks to be removed. The “rodhas” for the ambitious newbie are those ahead of it that may be running out of fuel—read funding. Watch this race.

