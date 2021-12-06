MARKET NEWS

you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Hush-hush tales from the world of stock markets, banking, corporate world and corridors of power

MC Insider: Banker out of work, newest IPO, insurance deal buzz and more

Moneycontrol News

Last Updated: December 06, 2021 / 08:39 AM IST

UNICORN OR MILITARY ACADEMY?

Hiring is hard amid the unprecedented funding boom for startups but even harder for this company, which has been witness to some crucial exits since inception. With the company losing a key leader and team members just ahead of its delivery deadline, its aggressive founder vented his frustration at a talent acquisition executive. We heard he was given a 48-hour deadline to find a replacement for the crucial role. The HR exec was flummoxed and told the founder that it will be impossible to fill such a unique and senior position in such a short time. "If you can't do even this, then run four rounds around the facility," the brash founder apparently said, hitting out at the executive. Last we heard, the HR executive quit. As for those critical positions, they continue to be vacant.

INORGANIC VS ORGANIC

The parent of a lender that has the requisite monetary ammunition and the network to make a big splash in the insurance sector has been eyeing the inorganic route in the recent past. It looked nice and hard at a prominent JV but was keen only if a controlling stake is up for grabs. Last heard, that deal wasn’t working out and now this parent is looking to launch its own life insurance business. Hmm, keep a close watch on this player. We shall tell you more very soon.

GENTLEMAN’S DEAL

The speciality chemicals space has been buzzing with a lot of ECM transactions with many promoters keen to unlock value by listing on the domestic bourses. But this particular player has opted to sell out instead and we hear the deal is in the final leg and may be signed soon. The buyer, a US private equity fund, which was recently in the news for ‘sporting’ reasons, would be signing a near billion-dollar cheque, by far its biggest in its India stint.

BANKABLE GUY OR NOT?

This former CEO of a private sector bank has been looking for a job for quite some time after his last assignment ended on a remarkably tragic note. The senior banker, who has spent decades across organisations, has since then been sending out feelers to prospective employers pitching himself as a no-less-than-anyone-in-the-market candidate. But his last stint, the kind of tragedy it was, is a repelling factor for most HR managers. We hear, after a brief break, the man has now approached another set of banks for the top job, explaining hard how it wasn't his fault that caused things to go wrong in the last assignment. Will he get lucky again? Let's see what happens!

EXITS? NO WAY!

A particular lender’s top brass has become rather tightlipped after some eventful stories by the press which had an impact on its shareholder wealth. Interestingly, almost the entire audit team has been promoted out of turn. Many guys were promoted last year but they got promoted this year … again! A little birdie tells us the chief of compliance also bargained when things were tight a few months back and got his salary increased. We hear the management complied as if he had also resigned at that time then the situation would have spiralled out of control. So right now the focus is to retain employees.

PARLIAMENTARY STANDOFF

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) member of parliament (MP) Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh is reportedly unhappy with a former bureaucrat who has now become a minister in the Narendra Modi cabinet. Last week, the MP from Kaiserganj in Uttar Pradesh walked up to the minister in Parliament during the ongoing Winter Session and expressed his anger. The MP, who is also president of the Wrestling Federation of India, told the minister that he had been elected to Lok Sabha six times and yet he was not getting to meet the minister despite seeking an appointment for the last three months. The other Parliamentarians had to intervene to calm down the MP. The minister later invited the angry member of parliament for a coffee in his office.

A CONGRESS COMEBACK

A one-time top Congress functionary in New Delhi has returned to his home state after almost 30 years. A four-time RS MP has now become an MLC. A demotion of sorts if you think so. But, he seems to have long term goals. The position of leader of the opposition in the upper house is getting vacant in a month. Whisper in the corridors - this leader is eyeing that coveted post and his family loyalty can ensure that he will get it. He gets the Cabinet rank and perks with that. He feels that can eventually lead him to the CM’s chair in near future. But, two top leaders of the State Congress who are at loggerheads are worried about this situation. One of the leaders had played a role in getting him back to the State to counter the other as both are from OBC quota. Putting him up against his rival seems to have backfired and he is now admitting that he did a mistake.

STRATEGICALLY SPEAKING

AP CM YS Jaganmohan Reddy recently stunned the State by repealing the controversial “three capitals” Bill. It was a matter of prestige for him and no one had expected him to do so. Instead of Chandrababu Naidu’s one Capital at Amaravati, Jagan wanted AP to have three capitals in three regions of the State - Legislative Capital at Amaravati, Executive Capital at Visakhapatnam or Vizag and Judicial Capital at Kurnool. The opposition TDP and BJP started celebrating it as a defeat of Jagan. But insiders are describing it as a tactical withdrawal or retreat. They say something significant is going to happen in July and August of next year. It will allow Jagan to take strong decisions without worrying about roadblocks. Once this happens, he may re-introduce the bill and the opposition is celebrating too early and misreading the situation, his close circle claims.

Note to the Readers : Chances are you love a juicy story as much as we hacks do and you might have one to share. Please share the story in an email to MCInsider@nw18.com.

Also, spare a moment to tell us what you think of this series. Send your hosannas and howls to the same email address.

