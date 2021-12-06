MC Insider: Banker out of work, newest IPO, insurance deal buzz and more

A CONGRESS COMEBACK

A one-time top Congress functionary in New Delhi has returned to his home state after almost 30 years. A four-time RS MP has now become an MLC. A demotion of sorts if you think so. But, he seems to have long term goals. The position of leader of the opposition in the upper house is getting vacant in a month. Whisper in the corridors - this leader is eyeing that coveted post and his family loyalty can ensure that he will get it. He gets the Cabinet rank and perks with that. He feels that can eventually lead him to the CM’s chair in near future. But, two top leaders of the State Congress who are at loggerheads are worried about this situation. One of the leaders had played a role in getting him back to the State to counter the other as both are from OBC quota. Putting him up against his rival seems to have backfired and he is now admitting that he did a mistake.

