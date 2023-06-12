MC Insider | Analysts at a loss, a frayed corporate house, an executive too formal for scribes, and more

Deal-breaker?

Reputation in the market is extremely important, especially when it comes to stock markets. Reneging on a promise or non-payment for services can discourage vendors to provide services thereafter. A derivatives trader who develops trading strategies and sells them to clients claimed that the head honcho of a bourse invited him to develop strategies for one of the products it has been promoting. The exchange promised to pay Rs 7 lakh for the services. However, when the services were delivered, there was allegedly no payment. The trader claims he did not expect such a reputed intermediary to do this. He added that his fault perhaps was that he did not sign any agreement beforehand, taking for granted that the promise would be honoured.

