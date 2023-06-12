MC Insider | Analysts at a loss, a frayed corporate house, an executive too formal for scribes, and more

Hush-hush tales from the world of stock markets, banking, corporate world and corridors of power
Last Updated: June 12, 2023 / 08:58 AM IST
The boss knows best... Or, does he?
The chief of a financial services firm was rather red-faced when it was pointed out to him that a section of the company's website was not functional. Click on the 'Research Reports' section and you will get a 'Coming Soon' message. Apparently, it has been like that for months and the top boss had no clue. "Get on it quickly," he told his team in the middle of a meeting. But, who are the real losers here? It is the analysts, who have been churning out reports regularly, only to an empty audience.
A cold welcome
Management students across India dream of working with this group, known for taking good care of its employees. But a dilapidated building, leaky ceilings, and worn-out utilities are what the trainees were faced with when they first stepped into the campus. After 8-9 hours of training, they would come back to the slippery floors and flickering lights. This went on for a few days and then several walked out, demanding better living conditions, much to the administration's ire. At a time when the company's margins have taken a massive hit and the stock is in the red for the year, the company's brass now has an issue to deal with it!
The pearly route
The abrupt resignation of a senior executive at this listed new-age player last year had some folks wondering what went wrong. Soon things began to clear up. The entrepreneurial bug bit the gentleman. As far as his ex-firm goes, we hear that it is likely to follow a "string of pearls" M&A strategy, so, keep a watch.
Deal-breaker?
Reputation in the market is extremely important, especially when it comes to stock markets. Reneging on a promise or non-payment for services can discourage vendors to provide services thereafter. A derivatives trader who develops trading strategies and sells them to clients claimed that the head honcho of a bourse invited him to develop strategies for one of the products it has been promoting. The exchange promised to pay Rs 7 lakh for the services. However, when the services were delivered, there was allegedly no payment. The trader claims he did not expect such a reputed intermediary to do this. He added that his fault perhaps was that he did not sign any agreement beforehand, taking for granted that the promise would be honoured.
No 'name' calling please!
This executive at a financial sector institution is a firm believer in hierarchy. Word has it that the man doesn't like to be addressed by his name and prefers to be addressed as 'sir' by journalists during press conferences. So what happens when journalists address him by name? Apparently our man quietly sends a personal text message soon after to the concerned reporter reminding him of his 'duty' to address the official professionally. This happened recently during one of the pressers too and the reporter had to later apologise for addressing the man by name. Interesting times, isn't it?
A super private affair
They say marriages are made in heaven, well, some may even be made in South Block! In a complete contrast from the glitzy, political weddings in Delhi peppered with high profile Lutyens guests, this minister's daughter's wedding was a very private affair at home with just close family members in attendance. And the groom works in... Any guesses? The PMO! So secretive was the function that we hear even the ministers' staffers were not aware of the details.
Raise the bar
We heard that at an advertising industry festival there are two tiers when it comes to bars. One is the single malt crowd - suits and senior executives who get to partake in expensive tipple, the single-malt kind. And then there’s everyone else - the Kingfisher crowd. But one creative chief rues this beverage class system, adding that he’d rather take a bottle or five of the good stuff and share it with the younger ones. The adman has a point. He says he meets the suit-kind all the time. So then why not take the chance to mix it up. A cocktail anyone?
Mad men to bored men
An agency head heard the playlist playing at an advertising event recently and wondered if the festival plans to move to Delhi next year! Make what you will of that. Meanwhile, another agency head, who showed solidarity by sending entries for the marquee award show this year, said his idea of an advertising summit is not listening to ex-cricketers and actors. But others seem to disagree with him given the dragged out sessions with industry stakeholders that had nothing new or particularly illuminating to impart. Going from Mad Men to Bore Men?
