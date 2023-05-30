MC Insider | An angry exec, a finfluencer's dilemma, of a board fight, green power at crossroads, and more

Turbo Charge Ministry

Renewable energy has been one of the pet projects of the Modi regime since it came into power nine years ago. But the last few years have been choppy for the industry which has struggled to stay on course to execute projects and add capacity to meet the target set by the government.

But looks like the government is tightening the screws. At an industry forum, a senior minister recently warned the private sector that delays would not be tolerated and developers will be penalised.

The public sector is facing more heat with the government now having set goals for central PSUs to bid out 50 GW or projects every year. That's not all, companies like NTPC, SECI, NHPC and SJVN have been given individual targets of 10-15 GW. The targets are steep to say the least and buzz is that top executives from these CPSUs turned to the parent ministry for help. Apparently, some of them argued that what they had planned to do in 3 years is now expected to be done in a year! "How can we do it?"

The ministry we are told, was in no mood to listen to excuses. The officials were handed a copy of the order and told something similar to a famous brand's slogan- Just do it!