MC Insider | An angry exec, a finfluencer's dilemma, of a board fight, green power at crossroads, and more

Miffed Management
Rumour has it that a mutual fund company brass is pretty miffed with the industry lobby. The executives' company is part of the body, but apparently, he is so infuriated that he is seeking a replacement of the entire organisation! But, pray why? Well, the allegation is that the body is working for just the top 4-5 AMCs and not for all members. The executive believes the body is not being fair to distributors as well as investors. Expect the campaigning to continue, as the gentleman says he does not fear losing his job. Game on!
A Choice That Never Was
Fintwit seems to have cracked the mystery of a finfluencer deciding to move away from the Indian securities market and focus on the US securities market (and even crypto, going by his posts). He had claimed in his video that it had become too much for him to handle both the markets. Therefore, he was choosing the latter. But news that has come out this week showed that there were other more 'compelling' reasons. The truth is that it was never his choice, the regulator has forced him out of the market for a year because he was allegedly charging for services he was not registered to provide.
The Rights Issue Conundrum
This private bank had announced its rights issue plans around a year ago. The bank urgently needs the money to shore up capital and convince the regulator that its finances are stable. Yet, the plan has not taken off for many months. It appears that a section of the shareholders who have strong representation on the board do not want the rights issue at this point due to an ongoing power struggle. The management is struggling to convince the faction that time is running out and it would be prudent to end the tug-of-war, at least for now. A crucial board meeting by the end of this month may offer some answers. Watch this space...
Sarkari Rivalry
Tension is brewing up between the two ministers of this department. "Yeh apas mein hi ladte ladte mar jayenge (they will die of infighting)," says an official close to the developments. The two are rarely seen together in public. People say that at times what they individually say about future policy is different. Recently, one of them was kept waiting to meet a guest. There were whispers that the guest was held up in the other's office. Then there are murmurs that the latter is angling to fill bigger shoes, come next year. He is said to be spending more time politicking now, rather than pushing policy. While the senior stays away from the daily duels of politics, the junior relishes the art of muck-racking against the opposition.
Turbo Charge Ministry
Renewable energy has been one of the pet projects of the Modi regime since it came into power nine years ago. But the last few years have been choppy for the industry which has struggled to stay on course to execute projects and add capacity to meet the target set by the government.
But looks like the government is tightening the screws. At an industry forum, a senior minister recently warned the private sector that delays would not be tolerated and developers will be penalised.
The public sector is facing more heat with the government now having set goals for central PSUs to bid out 50 GW or projects every year. That's not all, companies like NTPC, SECI, NHPC and SJVN have been given individual targets of 10-15 GW. The targets are steep to say the least and buzz is that top executives from these CPSUs turned to the parent ministry for help. Apparently, some of them argued that what they had planned to do in 3 years is now expected to be done in a year! "How can we do it?"
The ministry we are told, was in no mood to listen to excuses. The officials were handed a copy of the order and told something similar to a famous brand's slogan- Just do it!
Will It? Wont It? Sebi on TER proposals
