MC Insider: Akasa plane order, pharma deal, EV battery buzz, legal battles and more

SQUID GAME INDIAN STYLE?

When the Chinese short-video platform Tiktok was banned, many of its Indian clones stepped up to fill in to void the platform created. While some found success, others like this platform are struggling. "It is like watching a horror show unfolding," noted one of the early employees of one such company. The short video format is not working for the firm, for there are too many, and the company is just burning cash. "The worst of all, founders are indecisive about what to do and are not moving fast enough," says the employee. According to him, if something is not done fast enough, the company will fold, and he may lose his job along with others. "It is a horror story indeed to watch the company you are working for die a slow death," the exasperated employee stated.

