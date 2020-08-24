MC Insider: Aarti Drugs’ blazing run, cues from a market veteran, beer trouble, mortgage moolah, a punchy exit and more

BUY BULK, SIT TIGHT

Let’s get this rolling with Aarti Drugs. Shares have been on a tear since mid-March, rising more than seven-fold to around Rs 3,100 levels. What’s the big deal, you might ask. No doubt, shares of bulk drug firms in general have been running on steroids due to hopes that India may emerge as the new merchant for raw material for pharma firms looking to reduce their dependence on China. But hold your applause! The Aarti Drugs story has given fundamentals a total miss the way Indian startups miss profit targets. But then who cares about inconsequential stuff like valuations in a bull market. Also chew on this — we have learnt that a leading value investor who believes in spotting lucrative stocks and then sitting tight is leading the charge of the bull brigade in this scrip. After the spectacular surge, it is anyone’s guess if the stock ticks all the value boxes. Clearly, value, just like beauty, lies in the eyes of the beholder, or the shareholder, in this case.

