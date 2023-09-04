MC Insider | A parting investor seeks followers, power play at PE firm, divestment dilemma and Modi's special session

My Account
Hush-hush tales from the world of stock markets, banking, corporate world and corridors of power
Last Updated: September 04, 2023 / 10:05 AM IST
In the nick of time!
Rumour has it that this startup was disowned by one of its investors recently who has even asked other stakeholders not to stay engaged with the company. All this just as the startup had received signed term sheets from multiple VCs. The founders had convinced the VCs and had almost closed a round of funding but one of them was apparently tipped off about the alleged financial irregularities at the firm. The company has been allegedly inflating its revenues and the line items were looking “too good to be true”. We hear the tip-off came just before the moolah was wired to the startup’s account. Had it gone through, in all likelihood, there would have been a fresh case of a corporate governance lapse in India, albeit 6-7 months later.
Exit fallacy roils funds
While inflows may continue to pour into mutual funds, MC Insider has struck upon an interesting trend of late. A clutch of fund managers across both locally owned and JV format asset management firms (at least five of them) are in exit mode and the sector stares at massive churn. One of the folks in the sayonara mode is a top performing manager heading the fixed income division of a prominent player. He put in his papers recently and is soon likely to join a rival fund house, industry sources whisper. What's the trigger behind these executive's hunt for greener pastures? FOMO or over regulation? What's your take?
Block deals on a boom
A walk down Deal Street puts up a truly blockbuster phase for block deals in August. Going ahead, we gather that in a rare instance, a private equity investor is gearing up to exit a realty player at a loss. Wonder why? That's not all, another PE peer is also likely to fully exit a firm in the FIG space, after having recently sold part stake.
Power play drama
Tension seems to be running high in the Indian wing of a global private equity firm. The recent elevation of one of the key executives to a larger role has caused some friction, we gather. The promoted executive had overseen a few high-profile desi investments which have recently faced immense challenges. Buzz is that the other executive who was not promoted is cashing in on on these setbacks to build a case for himself and is presenting these issues to the senior management of the firm's parent entity. Only time will tell how this power play drama unfolds.
Divestment dilemma no more?
Officials at the finance and railway ministries have crossed fingers with the hope that fresh blood at the helm of this state-run company, which was listed for divestment, will finally get things moving. If whispers in sarkari corridors are to be believed, the previous chairman, a master of procrastination, had government officials tearing their hair out over his sluggish approach to pivotal decisions crucial for divestment. While the government was raring to go, the former chief practically scoffed at the idea. Now, the new chief has the chance to accelerate the process and move it! But the burning question remains: can the government pull off the divestment given the general elections coming closer? Time's ticking!
Women's Bill? Special House session on cards
Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement of a special session of Parliament in September has left the Opposition and members of the ruling party in a tizzy. Some of the possible theories behind the move doing the rounds include using this as an opportunity to ‘Celebrate India’ to showcase the government’s achievements with data in the House. Another likely proposition is that the government may use it to pass the Women Reservation Bill. Women are a big constituency for PM Modi and with state elections around the corner, passage of the Bill could become a major talking point for state leaders. Of course, clarity will emerge once the legislative calendar for the session is out. Any guesses?
She's got an AI to ride
Running bike taxis has been a debate in India for years and several states have even banned ride-hailing companies from plying the service. However, one of the ride-hailing companies is planning to use AI to solve this issue. Apart from its moves to shift the ICE bikes to EVs, this company plans to use generative AI to tighten the security and background checks of riders getting registered to this platform. While this is still in its testing phase, the company might pitch it to various states' transportation departments to prove that all actions are being taken from their end. Will AI finally be the answer that will end the debate of plying bike taxis in India? We need to wait and watch... Till we hitch a ride!
