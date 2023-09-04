MC Insider | A parting investor seeks followers, power play at PE firm, divestment dilemma and Modi's special session

In the nick of time!

Rumour has it that this startup was disowned by one of its investors recently who has even asked other stakeholders not to stay engaged with the company. All this just as the startup had received signed term sheets from multiple VCs. The founders had convinced the VCs and had almost closed a round of funding but one of them was apparently tipped off about the alleged financial irregularities at the firm. The company has been allegedly inflating its revenues and the line items were looking “too good to be true”. We hear the tip-off came just before the moolah was wired to the startup’s account. Had it gone through, in all likelihood, there would have been a fresh case of a corporate governance lapse in India, albeit 6-7 months later.