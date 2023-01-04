 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Jan 04, 2023 / 09:00 AM IST

MC Insider: A paint coup, social faux pas, why bond market is seeing red and more


What is the Nifty’s fair value?

Ask any brokerage firm or an investment bank or an institutional investor – they will all agree that the Nifty is currently expensive, as compared to its long-term average valuation. But is this comparison fair, questions the managing director of a foreign securities firm. How can one compare the valuation of the present Nifty, which has Tata Consumer and Adani Enterprises as its constituents, to a Nifty that once had GAIL and Shree Cement? The price-to-earnings ratio of each of these companies are poles apart! The benchmark is surely expensive compared to its LTA, the expert believes, but the quantum of overvaluation might be lesser than the numbers being thrown around. Food for thought, isn’t it?


Polled out?


When you are doing a Twitter poll, you really need to be sure of the results. Otherwise, you may end up slightly discomfited like a certain Sebi-registered analyst. He polled the twitterverse to check if they thought of him a scamster. More than half of the votes said ‘yes’. This was a done a year ago and the poll seems to have been taken down, but not before some of the vigilantes got a screenshot of it and even mock awarded him for it at the end of this year. Last heard, this person has decided to be less active on social media.


Nibblers or gobblers?


The paint sector has been under intense focus last couple of years, thanks to several formidable entrants. This is never good news for market leaders of any industry, as it leads to margin contraction and market share loss. However, there has not been much negative impact so far. The change has stirred things up a bit on the Street though. While one star manager has been breathlessly defending the market leader, another hot shot at a major fund house says that a pack of rats can chew down the pedestal in no time and then a third says that a pack of rats may not be necessary at all. According to the third, all it may take to topple the leader will be two fat cats with a big hunger.