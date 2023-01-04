MC Insider: A paint coup, social faux pas, why bond market is seeing red and more



What is the Nifty’s fair value?

Ask any brokerage firm or an investment bank or an institutional investor – they will all agree that the Nifty is currently expensive, as compared to its long-term average valuation. But is this comparison fair, questions the managing director of a foreign securities firm. How can one compare the valuation of the present Nifty, which has Tata Consumer and Adani Enterprises as its constituents, to a Nifty that once had GAIL and Shree Cement? The price-to-earnings ratio of each of these companies are poles apart! The benchmark is surely expensive compared to its LTA, the expert believes, but the quantum of overvaluation might be lesser than the numbers being thrown around. Food for thought, isn’t it?





Polled out?





When you are doing a Twitter poll, you really need to be sure of the results. Otherwise, you may end up slightly discomfited like a certain Sebi-registered analyst. He polled the twitterverse to check if they thought of him a scamster. More than half of the votes said ‘yes’. This was a done a year ago and the poll seems to have been taken down, but not before some of the vigilantes got a screenshot of it and even mock awarded him for it at the end of this year. Last heard, this person has decided to be less active on social media.





Nibblers or gobblers?





The paint sector has been under intense focus last couple of years, thanks to several formidable entrants. This is never good news for market leaders of any industry, as it leads to margin contraction and market share loss. However, there has not been much negative impact so far. The change has stirred things up a bit on the Street though. While one star manager has been breathlessly defending the market leader, another hot shot at a major fund house says that a pack of rats can chew down the pedestal in no time and then a third says that a pack of rats may not be necessary at all. According to the third, all it may take to topple the leader will be two fat cats with a big hunger.





Colour me red

The bond market loves chatter about new things, even though they are quite far away. Bored with plain vanilla bonds, the market’s newest excitement so far was bonds that are coloured green. The excitement has caught on with the regulator who thought why stop at green. The current capital market regulator’s chief has tickled the market’s interest with the possibility of blue and yellow bonds, for water management and marine sector, and for solar energy respectively. But not many share this enthusiasm yet. One fund manager believes that colours don’t matter unless the investors get paid great returns. That would mean the issuer compensating for the interest rate risk. “You may be doing sustainable finance but you got to give me a lot more than the 10-year G-sec and then some to put my money. Or else there is only red visible here.” We think he speaks for the market. Looks like investors are only seeing red now, be it plain vanilla or coloured bonds.





Fintech, the way to go for banks

Fintech is the flavor these days and banks, both large and small, are looking to grab a piece of this cake. Fintech companies with their superior technological platform and products are seen to have an edge over the traditional banks. In order to safeguard their market share, banks are on the lookout to acquire or buy some stake in the leading fintech companies of the country. The buzz now in the banking circles is that a midcap lender is mulling a stake buy in an unlisted fintech company that will help it improve its technological infrastructure as well as enable it to widen its product portfolio. Game on, we say!





Power Move

Key executive moves are generally closely tracked in the private sector, but for a change, investors are keeping a close eye on who takes over as the new MD & CEO of leading PSU power firm. Rumour has it that a senior industry veteran from a rival company is expected to take charge soon. So will fortunes change? Only time will tell!





Audio wars

Audio clips of those at the helm of affairs of this unicorn are surfacing again. And both sides are selectively sending out what is favourable to their version of the narrative. For instance, one of the parties was more than happy to play and replay one clip which demonstrated that they are in the clear with regards to an allegation. But, the cat got their tongue when asked to play what transpired just before the outburst they wanted to highlight.





Unsafe unicorn

Serious allegations are flying thick and fast at this unicorn. One of them is of sexual harassment by a top executive who has been asked to leave since, but for different reasons. Another is about the 'weird' (as a former executive put it) closeness between a junior executive and a top manager. While companies across the world are taking their POSH responsibilities with utmost seriousness, it seems this unicorn in question has completely failed to create a safe and secure work environment.



