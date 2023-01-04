MC Insider: A paint coup, social faux pas, why bond market is seeing red and more

Colour me red

The bond market loves chatter about new things, even though they are quite far away. Bored with plain vanilla bonds, the market’s newest excitement so far was bonds that are coloured green. The excitement has caught on with the regulator who thought why stop at green. The current capital market regulator’s chief has tickled the market’s interest with the possibility of blue and yellow bonds, for water management and marine sector, and for solar energy respectively. But not many share this enthusiasm yet. One fund manager believes that colours don’t matter unless the investors get paid great returns. That would mean the issuer compensating for the interest rate risk. “You may be doing sustainable finance but you got to give me a lot more than the 10-year G-sec and then some to put my money. Or else there is only red visible here.” We think he speaks for the market. Looks like investors are only seeing red now, be it plain vanilla or coloured bonds.

