MC Explains | Will breakup with Zee Music hit Spotify’s big India plans?

Urvashi Mishra
Apr 12, 2023 / 03:39 PM IST

Bollywood music connoisseurs on the audio streaming platform Spotify have been unable to enjoy numbers from Zee Music. Moneycontrol bring to you the inside story of what led to the breakup and how it will impact both players

With a significant chunk of hit Indian songs missing from its playlists, Spotify's ambitious plans for India may be put on hold.

A whole bunch of much-loved Bollywood songs disappeared from the music streaming service, Spotify, in March. On keen observation, it's evident that all the missing songs were from the Zee Music banner. Moneycontrol delves into the tiff that’s hurting music buffs.

What is the reason for Zee Music songs disappearing from Spotify?

Spotify and Zee Music failed to reach a mutual licensing agreement upon the expiry of the old songs. The licensing deal fell through because both enterprises couldn't agree on the monetary value of the popular songs. As a result, Spotify was forced to remove these songs as it was unable to secure audio streaming rights for them.

The No.1 track on Spotify in India over two weeks in March, "Apna Bana Le", from the soundtrack to the 2022 Hindi film Bhediya, became unplayable on the platform. Other songs included long-running Bollywood hits such as "Maiyya Mainu" from Jersey (2022), the title tracks from Kalank (2019) and Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas (2019), "Makhna" from Drive (2019), "Namo Namo" from Kedarnath (2018) and "Zaalima" from Raees (2017).