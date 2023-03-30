 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
MC Explains | Why RBI did not accept any bids on 91-day T-bills in a recent auction

Manish M. Suvarna
Mar 30, 2023 / 04:24 PM IST

Investors sought higher cut-off yields. The last time the RBI rejected bids on the 91-day treasury bills was on February 24, 2016.

During the auction, 91-day T-bills received 154 competitive bids worth Rs 45,949.50 crore and 10 non-competitive bids worth Rs 880.711 crore.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) rejected all bids on the 91-day treasury bills (T-Bill) at auction held on March 29, in the first instance nearly after seven years.

The last time the RBI rejected bids on the 91-day T-Bills was on February 24, 2016, as per the central bank's database.

If you have read about the development and want to understand more about it, here is an explainer.

What are T-Bills?