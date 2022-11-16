 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
MC Explains: Why are GoFirst operations hit and what next?

Yaruqhullah Khan
Nov 17, 2022

The situation has become very dire in the last few weeks with passengers in Bengaluru protesting against flight delays on November 13 and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation also saying that it will launch an investigation into the airline's operations.

The Wadia Group-promoted GoFirst, which rebranded itself from GoAir in May last year, has reported a vast number of flight delays and some cancellations in the past two months.

The situation has worsened in the last few weeks with passengers in Bengaluru protesting against delays on November 13 and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) also saying that it will launch an investigation into the airline’s operations.

“My GoFirst flight from Delhi to Mumbai got rescheduled twice in the last 12 hours from 5.30 pm to 11.30 pm now. Pathetic experience. No one is answering calls on the helpline. Have some important work in Bombay. Kindly call back & get this sorted,” Brijesh Gandhi, a GoFirst passenger, tweeted on November 13.

 

Why have GoFirst’s operations been affected?

GoFirst’s operations have taken a hit in the last few months because the airline has been forced to ground around 20 of its 50 Airbus A320neo aircraft. Around 90 percent of the airline’s fleet of 58 planes is made up of A320neos with Pratt & Whitney engines.