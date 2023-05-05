MC Explains | Why are crude oil prices falling despite supply cuts?

Crude oil prices fall amid concerns about a weakening global economy

Crude oil prices are trading at a five-week low amid concerns over the US economy and weak demand in China. Oil benchmark Brent crude closed at $72.61 per barrel on May 4. This was trading at around $85 per barrel a month ago.

Crude prices rose in the beginning of April after the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, commonly known as OPEC+, decided to cut production by 1.16 million barrels per day (bpd) in addition to earlier supply cuts.

Why the decline?

The sharp fall in crude oil prices is majorly on account of concerns about a weakening global economy and recession fears deterring energy demand.

This week, the US Federal Reserve (the Fed) hiked interest rates by 25 basis points to control inflation in the country, which dragged crude prices down. Other central banks are also expected to increase interest rates to tame inflation.

Oil prices

Despite several attempts by OPEC+ to maintain crude prices at higher levels, prices have been slumping as the global economy struggles to survive.

A fresh banking crisis has hit the US economy after the failure of several banks, including the Silicon Valley Bank and Credit Suisse.

Added to that, economic recovery in China — the largest consumer of crude oil — has been dull, creating pressure on crude prices.

Demand for crude oil was expected to rise with the reopening of China following the lifting of strict Covid lockdowns. However, manufacturing activity in China — an indicator of economic health — fell unexpectedly in April.

Oil oversupply

In April, Saudi Arabia announced a supply cut of 5,00,000 bpd starting from May till the end of 2023. Earlier, Russia had decided to cut oil supply by 5,00,000 bpd from February till the end of the year.

However, reports suggest that Russia is pumping more oil in the market. According to a Reuters report, oil loadings from Russia's western ports in April are likely to be the highest since 2019, above 2.4 million bpd.

An oversupply of oil amid lacklustre demand could be another reason for plummeting crude prices. However, with Saudi Arabia and the OPEC+ cutting production starting May, the oversupply is expected to fade away.

Falling US inventories

Inventory levels play an important role in determining crude prices. Traditionally, inventory levels have an inverse impact on prices, i.e. with a decline in inventory levels, crude oil prices rise, and vice versa.

US crude oil inventories fell for the third week in a row in the last week of April, which should lead to an increase in crude prices. However, concerns over the US economy and hawkish Fed stance have offset the effect of low inventory levels.

Impact on India

India — a net importer of crude — stands to benefit from the decline in crude oil prices. The country’s dependency on crude oil imports stood at record-high levels of 87 percent in 2022-23.

Morgan Stanley has lowered its forecast for Brent prices to $75 per barrel by the end of 2023.

State-run oil marketing companies (OMC) incurred losses in the first half of the previous financial year as a consequence of high crude prices. With falling prices, OMCs might report better numbers, erasing the under-recoveries of diesel.