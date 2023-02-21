 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
MC Explains: Who stands to benefit from UPI-PayNow linkage

Bhavya Dilipkumar
Feb 21, 2023 / 07:41 PM IST

The biggest gainers from this will be migrant workers, students, travelers, and businesses, especially the small and medium enterprises trading from Singapore.

India's homegrown real-time payment system, Unified Payments Interface (UPI) echoed throughout Singapore on Tuesday as the two countries inked a pact to launch cross-border connectivity between the UPI and its Singapore counterpart PayNow.

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das and Ravi Menon, Managing Director, Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) in the presence of India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Singapore counterpart Lee Hsien Loong announced the launch through video conferencing on February 21.

What does UPI-PayNow linkage mean? 

The UPI-PayNow linkage basically means that Indians can now use any UPI-integrated payment apps like Google Pay, PayTM, PhonePe, and others to send money to their friends and relatives in Singapore and vice versa.