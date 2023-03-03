 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
MC Explains: What is spear phishing and how it’s used to dupe even professionals

Jocelyn Fernandes
Mar 03, 2023 / 11:13 AM IST

Fraudsters use a range of methods to gain access to information, even from employees that are trained to avoid such scams. If impacted, alertness and swift action are important.

Amrit Jaiswal, Vice-President at Kotak Mahindra Bank was duped into sending around Rs 4 lakh worth of gift vouchers to a scammer on March 1. Jaiswal was trapped by a convincing ‘spear phishing’ text sent using WhatsApp, according to a report in the Hindustan Times.

Jaiswal, who works at the bank’s Bandra Kurla Complex office, received a call from a fraudster posing as his boss at around 11 am on March 1, police said. The caller, who had the victim's boss’s photo as his WhatsApp display picture, directed him to urgently send Amazon gift vouchers to a specified email ID. Accordingly, Jaiswal sent vouchers amounting Rs 3.99 lakh after splitting the payment between his and his wife’s bank accounts.

In the evening of the same day, Jaiswal approached the police after realising that the caller was an imposter.

Police said technical details of the number used by the caller are being analysed, an FIR has been registered for cheating and impersonation under relevant sections of the IPC and the IT Act.