business MC Explains | What is MDR & how will renewed charges on UPI, Rupay cards impact businesses The Reserve Bank of India recently released a discussion paper on regulating various payment system-related charges which triggered a fresh round of debate on whether or not payment instruments like United Payments Interface (UPI) and Rupay-based cards should attract Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) charges. In this video, we explain what MDR is and whether the renewed charges, if any, will have an impact on businesses.