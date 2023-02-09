 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
MC Explains | What is borrowing and lending in G-Secs?

Manish M. Suvarna
Feb 09, 2023 / 04:01 PM IST

The RBI’s proposed move will benefit entities such as insurance companies and pension funds, which are not allowed to engage in such activities currently.

Money market dealers said that the new norms of borrowing and lending against government securities will prompt more people to take short positions in the market. (Representative image.)

In the monetary policy meeting on February 8, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) proposed allowing borrowing and lending of government securities (G-Sec), which will add depth and liquidity to the bond market and aid efficient price discovery.

The central bank said it would soon issue draft directions separately for stakeholder comments.

Here is an explainer that will help understand the process.

What is borrowing and lending G-Sec?