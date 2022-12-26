 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
MC Explains: What are your rights as a passenger in case of flight cancellation or denied boarding?

Yaruqhullah Khan
Dec 26, 2022 / 12:54 PM IST

The Ministry of Civil Aviation released a charter in August 2019 on the rights of passengers flying within the country.

(Image Courtesy: AP)

Flight cancellations and delays are back to haunt passengers as bad weather and low visibility in north India affect departures in the last week of December.

What happens in such cases and what are your rights as a passenger?

Here's a look at what customers are entitled to and how they can claim compensation.

Delays 

According to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), if a flight is delayed by over six hours, the airline needs to communicate the rescheduled time more than 24 hours before the original departure time and also offer customers either a full refund or an alternative flight.