MC Explains: What are the personality rights that Amitabh Bachchan is protecting?

Maryam Farooqui
Nov 25, 2022 / 07:00 PM IST

Moneycontrol finds out what personality right entails and what action Amitabh Bachchan can be taken against those who use his name without consent.

No person can use the name, image, voice and other personality attributes of Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan without his consent after the Delhi High Court passed an order restraining infringement of the actor’s personality rights.

Bachchan’s lawyer argued that the actor faces the prospect of financial and reputational losses as many websites and mobile applications are using his name, photos and voice to lure customers. The star has also sought a restraining order against publishers, T-shirt vendors and various other businesses in a bid to protect his personality rights.

But what are personality rights?

“In the simplest sense, personality rights are the rights of famous personalities and celebrities whose name, voice, signature or any other personality trait has commercial value and can mobilise and influence the public at large. One such personality right is the right of publicity which recognises the commercial value of a photograph or representation of a prominent person and protects his proprietary interest in the profitability of his public reputation,” said Tushar Agarwal, a Supreme Court advocate.

He further explained that the essence of personality rights is that if any celebrity or famous personality feels that some person or company is using any of his personality traits for commercial purposes or using that trait for its profitability without his consent, the said celebrity can approach the court and seek restraining orders in this regard.

Another lawyer said that this right gained prominence after Hollywood actors Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas sued Hello! magazine. “When the Hollywood actors got married and Hello! took their pictures and put it in their publication, they sued the magazine. The actor-couple had also granted the licence to take photos of their wedding to another magazine. The court was of the opinion that Hello! magazine was interfering in the economics of a person’s livelihood and, therefore, said it will protect their personality right.”