MC Explains: The Reserve Bank of India’s LPSS for natural disasters and wars

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das

On May 30, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), in its annual report for 2022-23, said it has been working on a lightweight payment and settlement system (LPSS), a "bunker equivalent in payment systems", that can be used for critical transactions during catastrophic events such as natural disasters and war.

Here’s a look at the LPSS, how it will function and other finer details:

What is LPSS?

The lightweight and portable payment system can be run from anywhere with minimal hardware and a minimum number of employees during natural disasters or conflicts.

Why is it required?

As the regulator has envisaged, this system is intended for emergencies. It is expected to function with minimal hardware and software and will be activated only on a "need basis."

What is this system expected to deliver?

According to the RBI, the LPSS could ensure near-zero downtime of the country’s payment and settlement system and keep the liquidity pipeline of the economy alive and intact. It will ensure this by facilitating uninterrupted functioning of essential payment services such as bulk payments, interbank payments and provision of cash to participant institutions, the RBI report said.

How will it be different from existing systems?

According to the RBI, conventional payment systems such as the RTGS, NEFT and UPI are designed to handle large volumes while ensuring sustained availability and hence they are dependent on complex wired networks backed by advanced IT infrastructure.

As against this, the LPSS can be administered from anywhere with a few employees. This new payment system will be completely independent of existing payment systems such as the RTGS, NEFT and UPI,the RBI said.

When is it expected to be launched?

The RBI has not given a timeline for the launch of the payment system yet. But the regulator has said it is intended for emergency situations.