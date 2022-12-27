 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
MC Explains | The Places of Worship Act and the challenges against it

Thyagarajan S.N.
Dec 27, 2022 / 07:36 AM IST

The controversy surrounding the legislation resurfaced after a court in Varanasi ordered the survey of the Gyanvapi mosque site.

The Supreme Court is likely to hear the writ petitions challenging the Constitutional validity of the Places of Worship Act (Special Provisions) Act, 1991, in the second week of January.

On November 14, 2022, the Supreme Court had asked the Union Government to clarify its stand on the legislation by filing an affidavit.

Moneycontrol explains what’s the Act, what are the challenges against it, and what you need to watch out for:

What is the Places of Worship Act? 

In 1991, the Union Government enacted the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act. The preamble of the Act notes that it was enacted to prohibit conversion of any place of worship and to provide for the maintenance of the religious character of any place of worship as it existed on August 15, 1947.

In essence, the Act bars conversion of any place of worship of any religious denomination or any section into a place of worship of a different section of the same religious denomination or of a different religious denomination.