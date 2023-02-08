 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
MC Explains | The PC Jeweller case and four banks recalling their loans

Jinit Parmar
Feb 08, 2023 / 03:03 PM IST

PC Jeweller owes Rs 3,278 crore to a consortium of banks. Four of these banks — IDBI Bank, Bank of India, Indian Bank and Karur Vysya Bank — have recalled their new loans to PC Jeweller, according to a regulatory filing by the company

Delhi-based PC Jeweller, in a regulatory filing on February 7, said it was in the midst of legal proceedings with State Bank of lndia, the lead bank in a consortium of lenders that have advanced loans to the company. In the same filing, it stated that four other banks of the consortium, “namely IDBI Bank, Indian Bank, Bank of India as well as Karur Vysya Bank have also issued their loan recall notices to the Company”.

PC Jeweller has been in the news for a while. If you aren’t familiar with the details of the case, here is a Moneycontrol explainer:

In January 2018, market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) pulled up PC Jeweller for insider trading. PC Gupta, the founder of PCJ, and his brother Balram Garg, as well as their children, were allegedly involved in the insider trading, SEBI said. Gupta and Garg denied the charges. Soon after, SEBI started an investigation against them.

Meanwhile, market sentiments were turning negative towards PCJ and the price of its shares started to tank.