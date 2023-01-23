 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

MC Explains: The emergency provisions of IT Rules used to block BBC documentary in India

Aihik Sur
Jan 23, 2023 / 06:29 PM IST

The Indian government used Rule 16(3) of Information Technology Rules and Section 69A of the IT Act to order the content’s blocking. What do these pieces of legislation say?

(Representative image: PTI)

The Indian government, through the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, recently blocked content posted on social media platforms such as Twitter and YouTube pertaining to a documentary by the British Broadcasting Corporation on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's alleged role in the 2002 Gujarat riots.

The MIB, in its blocking order, listed over 50 tweets, including one by Rajya Sabha MP Derek O'Brien, lawyer Prashant Bhushan, women’s rights activist and others. The tweets are withheld in India, which means that the content cannot be seen in India but can be viewed in other jurisdictions.

One such tweet by O'Brien, which can still be viewed with a VPN, urges users to watch the documentary "before it is removed from @YouTube." The YouTube link was inactive at the time of publishing this article.

The Indian government used Rule 16(3) of Information Technology Rules and Section 69A of the IT Act to order the content’s blocking. What do these pieces of legislation say?