MC Explains| Oil supply is likely to get tighter. Here's what to expect

Crude oil prices have been hovering around $75 per barrel in recent months.

Fresh crude oil production cuts by Saudi Arabia—world’s largest oil producer—are set to kick in from July.

Amid a tighter supply in the market, crude oil prices are expected to trade higher in the second half of 2023, reversing a downward trend due to inflationary pressure and recession worries.

Crude oil prices have been hovering around $75 per barrel in recent months compared to the record highs of $140 per barrel in March 2022.

Who have announced supply cuts?

Saudi Arabia on June 4 said it would implement an additional production cut of 1 million barrels per day (bpd) from July 2023. Saudi currently produces 10 million bpd.

Besides, the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, commonly known as OPEC+, had said in April it would cut oil production by 1.6 million bpd.

At that time, Saudi Arabia said it would reduce supply by 500,000 bpd while Iraq announced a cut of over 200,000 bpd starting from May 2023 till the end of the year. Russia, which is part of OPEC+, had said it would extend its production cut at the 50,000 bpd announced in February till the end of 2023.

In 2022, OPEC had agreed to cut production by 2 million bpd from November till the end of 2023 despite calls for pumping more oil by the US government.

Why have they announced cuts?

The decision by OPEC+ to slash production comes as oil prices were trading in the range of $70-$75 per barrel in the first half of the year. However, the oil cartel aims for a price of around $80 per barrel, which it hopes to attain through the output cuts. However, oil prices have not risen as sharply as expected due to lackluster demand amid an inflation-hit global economy.

Expected price movement

For the second half of the year, though, crude oil may see an uptick in prices amid tighter supply and acceleration in demand from China. Both the International Energy Agency (IEA) and OPEC remain optimistic about global oil demand in 2023. The IEA said in a recent report that world oil demand will grow by 2.4 million bpd in 2023 to 102.3 million bpd, a new record. The report added that while oil demand is expected to continue to rise both seasonally and structurally over the remainder of the year, only a marginal increase in supply is foreseen.

Similarly, OPEC said it expects demand to grow by 2.4 million bpd in the second half of 2023. Growth in demand is expected to be driven by China, the cartel added.

What does it mean for India?

India, which is dependent on imports for 85 percent of its energy needs, may end up with a bigger import bill if the prices rise again. Lower supply could also mean problems in sourcing crude oil. This is despite Russia, one of the largest producers of crude oil, having become one of the biggest suppliers to India since the beginning of the Russia-Ukraine war, in the face of sanctions it faced from Western powers.

What does it mean for consumers in India?

Another blow of higher oil prices could be faced by state-run Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs), which recorded losses in the first half of FY23 as they kept retail fuel prices unchanged.

With the decline in crude oil prices, OMCs are expected to cut retail prices of petrol and diesel which have been left unchanged since April 2022.

If crude prices rise again, consumers in India may not see a reduction in fuel prices as OMCs might not lift the freeze on petrol and diesel prices.