MC Explains| What are municipal bonds, how does the process work and other questions answered

Manish M. Suvarna
Apr 14, 2023 / 03:38 PM IST

Prayagraj Municipal Corporation, Kanpur Municipal Corporation, Varanasi Nagar Nigam, Agra Nagar Nigam and Greater Chennai Corporation are among the civic bodies planning bond sales

Similar to corporate bonds, municipal bonds are issued by civic bodies to finance urban infrastructure.

A surge in municipal bond sales this year has become the talk of the debt market after a raft of civic bodies announced plans to raise funds through this channel.

Some from the state of Uttar Pradesh have started the process of inviting applications for merchant bankers to oversee their bond issues.

The increase follows the Centre's focus on the need for civic bodies to raise money through such channels rather than relying on grants from the central and state governments. Moneycontrol explains how the process works.

What are municipal bonds? 