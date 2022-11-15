 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
MC Explains | MCD order to push property cost by 5-10%, recast Delhi housing format

Ashish MIshra
Nov 15, 2022 / 06:48 AM IST

Experts say with the new order residents can enjoy more height, space and light in redeveloped buildings; however, it will push up the cost of properties by 5 percent to 10 percent in the coming couple of years.

An order by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will now allow residential redevelopment projects in the national capital to achieve a height of 17.5 metres without the need for no-objection certificate (NOC) from the fire department, provided the building has stilt floor as parking.

Prior to this order, residents or builders were allowed to construct buildings only up to 15 metres height where no fire NOC was needed. However, where the height exceeded the 15- metre cap, an NOC was required from the fire department.

Real estate and town planning experts say that with the new MCD order residents can look forward to more height, space and light in redeveloped buildings. However, it will also push up the cost of properties by 5 percent to 10 percent in the coming 1.5 to 2 years.

The new relaxation from the civic authority is likely to change the shape of real estate infrastructure in the city, as many upscale neighbourhoods, which are dotted with mansions and bungalows, are likely to witness construction of luxury apartments in place of these single or double-storey houses.

What is the new order all about?

According to the new order issued by the MCD earlier this month, residential properties with stilt parking having a maximum overall height of 17.5 m will no longer require an NOC from the fire department to get the building plan approved by the civic body.

Principal Correspondent|Moneycontrol