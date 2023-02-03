MC Explains | IEW 2023: India’s first major event under G20 Presidency

The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas is all set to host the first major event — India Energy Week 2023 — under India’s Presidency of G20, between February 6-8, in Bengaluru.

The event is focused on the country’s goal of energy transition and energy security, and achieving net-zero emissions by 2070, according to a government statement.

IEW 2023 will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and attended by the Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri, Union Minister of Power RK Singh, and energy ministers, top executives of energy companies, and delegates from around the world.

What's happening at the event?

Organised under the tagline "Growth, Collaboration, Transition," the IEW is expected to feature energy ministers from more than 30 countries, 50 CEOs, and over 10,000 delegates from India and the rest of the world. The event will feature 19 conferences where energy ministers and CEOs of energy majors will discuss issues related to the sector.

Elgi Equipments reports consolidated PAT of Rs 80.1 crore for Q3

Thrust on urbanisation augurs well for the steel industry: JSPL MD Why the buzz around it? The event comes on the back of a worldwide energy crisis due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. IEW 2023 covers themes such as energy security, pathways for decarbonisation, resilient energy supply chains, emerging fuels such as biofuel and hydrogen, and investments in upstream and midstream energy sectors. Who is participating? The event will also be a major platform to showcase latest products, services, and solutions by energy companies. Major Indian energy giants such as IOCL, GAIL, Adani Total Gas, HPCL, BPCL, and ONGC are among the exhibiting companies. The event will feature more than 650 exhibiting companies from over 50 countries, along with over 10 country pavilions, according to the government statement. Among the exhibitors are EPC contractors, technology firms, utility companies, financial organisations, etc., from across the oil, gas, alternative and renewable energy value chain. How’s it going? To mark the beginning of the preparations for IEW 2023, Puri inaugurated a curtain raiser on December 16, 2022, at the Bangalore palace, Bengaluru. The event was attended by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, representatives of global energy majors, and leading Indian energy, IT, and financial companies. The Petroleum Ministry also organised a dance event — Dance to Decarbonise — on December 23, 2022, which aimed to charge electric vehicles with renewable energy generated through dance.

Shubhangi Mathur