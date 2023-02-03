English
    MC Explains | IEW 2023: India’s first major event under G20 Presidency

    The event is focused on the country’s goal of energy transition and energy security, and achieving net-zero emissions goals by 2070.

    Shubhangi Mathur
    February 03, 2023 / 09:48 PM IST

    The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas is all set to host the first major event — India Energy Week 2023 — under India’s Presidency of G20, between February 6-8, in Bengaluru.

    The event is focused on the country’s goal of energy transition and energy security, and achieving net-zero emissions by 2070, according to a government statement.

    IEW 2023 will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and attended by the Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri, Union Minister of Power RK Singh, and energy ministers, top executives of energy companies, and delegates from around the world.

    What's happening at the event?