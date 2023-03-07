 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
MC Explains| How can elderly citizens make air travel easier for themselves?

Yaruqhullah Khan
Mar 07, 2023 / 07:18 PM IST

From discounted tickets to wheelchairs and dedicated attendants, airlines and airports offer a lot of facilities to senior citizens, here are some of them

Most elderly citizens tend to dread traveling alone, especially if they have to take a flight from a large, crowded airport.

Not only do senior citizens face difficulty in moving around with their baggage around large airports, they are also unaware of their rights as travellers and the facilities they can avail of.

What facilities are available to senior citizens when traveling?

Facilities at the airport