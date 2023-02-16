 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
MC Explains | How Air India's plans to dominate Indian aviation starts with its massive order of 470 jets

Yaruqhullah Khan
Feb 16, 2023 / 01:28 PM IST

In its latest move to lift Air India off the ground, the Tata Group last week signed agreements for two orders for around 470 aircraft with both Boeing and Airbus as it moves towards restoring the glory days of the airline.

The Tata Group's takeover of Air India last year has been the wind beneath the wings of the airline which for decades had been struggling with losses and losing market share.

Let's take an in-depth look at Air India's massive order for planes and the impact it will have on the airline and Indian aviation

Q. What is the order, which planes will arrive and what are the features of the jets?