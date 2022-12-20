 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
MC Explains: Can RWAs, apartment owners relocate stray dogs from the premises?

Souptik Datta
Dec 20, 2022 / 12:40 PM IST

With the growing dispute between RWAs and residents in Bengaluru, the Karnataka Animal Husbandry and Fisheries Department said their 24X7 helpline is equipped with ambulances and animal rights activists to resolve such issues, alongside police involvement.

On December 8, more than 30 dogs were picked up from the Sobha Lifestyle apartment in Devanahalli, Bengaluru, and relocated outside the city limits.

Footage from CCTV cameras inside the complex shows several stray dogs being tied to a rope before being flung into a tempo parked nearby.

Arshleen Kaur, one of the residents, claimed, "That day the security was breached, and the guard told us that the Resident Welfare Association (RWA) had permitted the vehicle to enter."

On December 9, the residents filed an FIR at Vishwanathapura Police Station under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act (PCA), 1960.

Assistant Sub-Inspector, at the police station, Nagaraju, who goes by one name, said, "We are yet to collect the documents and record the comments of the residents." It will take at least three months for the police to close the investigation, he added.

Several activists and lawyers say this is a growing concern in Bengaluru as the real estate sector continues to expand in the city.

