MC Explains|Are glass façades in Bengaluru skyscrapers contributing to global warming and climate change?

Souptik Datta
Apr 22, 2023 / 02:46 PM IST

As an upcoming revision in National Building Code in 2025 seeks to reflect the contemporary technology shifts for green buildings, Moneycontrol takes a closer look at the issue to assess the impact of glitzy glass facades on the environment and people.

At a certain juncture, Bengaluru's green stretch comes to an end and tall glass boxes shoot up in the sky, glimmering magnificently in the scorching blaze of early summer afternoons.

Though hard to estimate, the number of glass skyscrapers in the city has increased substantially over a decade, experts say.

Wrapped in a contemporary design, these glass façades house lakhs of employees working in the tech capital.

However, their glaze is now under the glare.