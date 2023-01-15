 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
MC Explains: All you need to know about the SC order banning ‘apartmentalisation’ of Corbusian Chandigarh

Vandana Ramnani
Jan 15, 2023 / 10:55 AM IST

The SC order says that permitting redensification of Phase­-I of the city comprising Sectors 1 to 30, which enjoys heritage value on account of being ‘Corbusian Chandigarh,’ without the plan being approved by the Chandigarh Heritage Conservation Committee, was contrary to the Chandigarh Master Plan (CMP)­ 2031. In 2016, UNESCO had conferred heritage status on the Capitol Complex, designed by Swiss-French architect Corbusier.

Photo by Vivek Gupta.

The Supreme Court this week banned and stopped the conversion of independent houses into apartments in 30 sectors in Chandigarh, saying that the administration was “blindly sanctioning” building plans, when it is apparent that these plans are, in effect, converting one dwelling unit into three apartments.

On January 10, Justices B.R. Gavai and B.V. Nagarathna observed that, “Chandigarh administration   chooses   to   stay   smug, taking a stand on paper that floor­-wise sale of residential building is not permissible, while residential floors are being advertised for sale right under its nose,” said the 131-page order.

It said that permitting redensification of Phase­-I of the city comprising Sectors 1 to 30, which have heritage value on account of being ‘Corbusian Chandigarh,’ without the plan being approved by the Chandigarh Heritage Conservation Committee, was contrary to the Chandigarh Master Plan (CMP)­ 2031.

Corbusian is a reference to Le Corbusier, the Swiss-French architect who planned the city of Chandigarh. In 2016, UNESCO had conferred heritage status on the Capitol Complex, designed by Corbusier.

The apex court made these observations while hearing a plea by residents of the northern part of Chandigarh who are resisting the administration’s practice of converting single residential units into apartments. The residents of Sector 10 had informed the court how sales were taking place share wise indirectly, thus irrevocably altering the character of the first planned city of India, and overburdening the existing infrastructure and facilities.