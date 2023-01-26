English
    MC Explains | Air India’s new system to identify drunk passengers

    The flight crew will classify passengers into three stages, based on the likelihood of them behaving inappropriately, and serve or deny liquor accordingly.

    Yaruqhullah Khan
    January 26, 2023 / 05:40 PM IST

    Air India reviewed its inflight alcohol service policy on January 24 and made some adjustments after embarrassing onboard incidents that triggered fines and public anger.

    As part of the review, the airline said it will adopt the US National Restaurant Association’s traffic light system to tactfully refuse alcohol to passengers if they seem to be at risk of behaving inappropriately.

    What is the National Restaurant Association’s traffic light system?