MC Explainer: What caused the transport standstill in Germany?

Transport services such as planes, buses and trains were at a standstill on March 27 in Germany as Europe's biggest economy saw one of the largest walkouts in decades.

Here are some of the factors that caused the standstill

Union's Demands

German Unions Verdi and EVG called for strikes and issued a 24-hour warning. Major European economies have been hit by inflation which, in turn, has resulted in higher food and energy prices.

Verdi has stated that it is demanding a 10.5 percent wage increase, which would see pay rising by at least 500 euros per month, while EVG is asking for a 12 percent raise or at least 650 euros per month for transport workers. Verdi is negotiating on behalf of around 2.5 million employees in the public sector, including in public transport and at airports, while EVG negotiates for around 230,000 employees at Deutsche Bahn and bus companies.

G20: Larry Summers, NK Singh-led panel on multilateral banks to submit report by June 30 "Employees are fed up with being fobbed off with warm words while work conditions get even worse and there are many vacant posts," Verdi Chief Frank Werneke told the press. Also Read: Germany at a standstill as huge strike halts planes and trains Dependence on Russia Prior to the war breaking out between Russia and Ukraine, Germany was heavily dependent on Russia for its energy needs. Earlier this year in January, Germany's Finance Minister, Christian Lindner, said "Germany no longer imports energy directly from Russia." However, Germany has been hit hard by higher prices, with energy costs exceeding the euro-area average in recent months. Also Read: Xi’s Moscow Visit: A weakened Russia in China’s orbit narrows India’s geopolitical options in Asia Ineffective Rate Hikes Persistent cost pressures have pushed central banks to a series of interest rate increases however policymakers have claimed that so far they have not so seen signs of a destabilising price-wage spiral according to a report by the news agency Reuters. "This catching up that we see today, still with negative real wage increases, is compatible with what we would expect for monetary policy purposes," Portuguese central bank Governor Mario Centeno said on Monday. Germany's Ministry of the Interior has said the demands made by the unions were equivalent to extra costs of 1.4 billion euros per year. Additionally, if the new wage agreements were extended to other public sector workers as well as retired civil servants, judges and soldiers, it would equal 4.7 billion euros in total.

