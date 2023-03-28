 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
MC Explainer: What caused the transport standstill in Germany?

Moneycontrol News
Mar 28, 2023 / 11:56 AM IST

Verdi is negotiating wage hikes on behalf of around 2.5 million employees in the public sector, including in public transport and at airports, while EVG negotiates for around 230,000 employees.

Transport services such as planes, buses and trains were at a standstill on March 27 in Germany as Europe's biggest economy saw one of the largest walkouts in decades.

Here are some of the factors that caused the standstill

Union's Demands

German Unions Verdi and EVG called for strikes and issued a 24-hour warning. Major European economies have been hit by inflation which, in turn, has resulted in higher food and energy prices.