MC ExpertEye | Are users ready to move into the next generation of social media thanks to Clubhouse?

Note to Readers: MC ExpertEye is a weekly series of articles that will dive deeply into an important topic by seeking answers from experts.

Clubhouse has taken Silicon Valley by storm, trying to redefine social media networks. The invite-only audio network is being used for debates, discussion and exchange of ideas within a limited and exclusive social group. We ask a bunch of startup founders on what this iOS-only app means for them and if consumers were ready to move into the next generation of social media.

Here's what they have to say:

Clubhouse has wedged itself between Twitter and Tiktok to appeal to a club-like experience that is live, equal, impromptu and without memory. I believe it will attract users who find it time consuming to write or who do not enjoy writing (Twitter). Those who do not want to bother with how they look (Tiktok). They would get an opportunity to share their thoughts through their voice. Being able to express in a language they are comfortable with, in a dialect, tonality, and choice of words that is natural is a huge attraction. With Clubhouse a new generation of social interaction is born which Twitter, Tiktok, Facebook and Instagram do not address. Like a club, the invitation aspect ensures exclusivity. I believe this has tremendous potential for developing economies like India, where the expression and comprehension capabilities are far stronger with spoken language than written language.

Hitesh Jirawla, founder, Cubictree

Social networks like clubhouse are readily finding acceptance specially among the like-minded people who find other social mediums like Instagram quite casual. Being an audio-only platform extends the experience of the offline world is an added benefit. I feel such platforms will find a niche audience who would like to speak their minds on a cross-section of topics from business to Black Lives Matter.

Audio is an extremely natural form of communication for most of us so in theory, Clubhouse should drive deeper engagement. Having said, it requires time commitment and an ability to be spontaneous unlike text platforms where one can pause and reply. On the positive side, it doesn't allow anonymity hence it may eliminate any personal attacks or extreme negative views that we are all subjected to in other social platforms. It remains to be seen how the quality of conversation evolves once it is widely available across OS.

Snehanshu Gandhi, co-founder, Kaagaz Scanner

More meaningful discussions always happen in smaller, close-knit groups. As everyone is getting a social media overload of sorts with being bombarded with so much information, limited and exclusive social groups would definitely be the next generation of social media. Will it be a live audio format like Clubhouse or some other format will have to be seen. The audio format has great potential as it doesn't require user to be 100 percent attentive to it (video or text requires that) but live audio format like Clubhouse has its limitations.

Vinay Singhal, co-founder, Stage

I believe we are all set for the next wave of social media networks which are based on more hyperlocal interactions and communities. One such Indian example is Leher app; they are trying to build an Indian Clubhouse but in video. Even at STAGE, now that we have properly solved for the consumption of content for the users, the next phase of products will be around building a layer of community on the top of consumption.