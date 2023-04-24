 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
MC Exclusive: Yes Bank is not dependent on large deposits: Prashant Kumar

Harsh Kumar
Apr 24, 2023 / 07:57 PM IST

The lender’s MD & CEO says 60 percent of deposits are coming from the retail depositor.

YES Bank MD & CEO Prashant Kumar

Private lender Yes Bank is not dependent on large deposits anymore, as 60 percent of its deposits are coming from the retail depositor, said the managing director and chief executive officer of the Mumbai-based lender, Prashant Kumar, in an exclusive interview with Moneycontrol on Monday, April 24.

Kumar added that a large number of depositors have shown faith and confidence and today “like that our rate of interest on the fixed deposit is not materially different from the best in class”. Edited excerpts:

Is the confidence of large depositors back?

I think we are focusing more on granular deposits. I think we are not dependent on the large deposits anymore, 60 percent of our deposits are coming from the retail depositor. Also, if we are adding like last year, we have opened more than 30 lakh new CASA (current and savings) accounts. And if you see the current run rate every month and year, the reading is currently more than 1.3 lakh new CASA deposits. So I will be saying a large number of depositors have shown faith and confidence and today our rate of interest on fixed deposits is not materially different from the best in class. Now, the difference is only 25 basis points. So if the rate of interest remains almost the same, and if you are able to open more and more deposit accounts, if you have good CASA growth in such difficult times, that shows that the confidence of depositors in the bank has come back.