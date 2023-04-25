 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
MC Exclusive| SBI Capital, Trust Investment, 2 others in race for merchant banking roles in Varanasi, Kanpur municipal bond issues

Manish M. Suvarna
Apr 25, 2023 / 05:15 PM IST

Both local bodies have invited bids to appoint the merchant bankers-cum-transaction advisors for their municipal bonds issue planned in the next few months.

At least four companies, including SBI Capital Markets and Trust Investment Advisors, have submitted bids for merchant banking-cum-transaction advisor roles with Varanasi Nagar Nigam and Kanpur Municipal Corporations ahead of their proposed bond issues, according to two persons familiar with the development.

“Apart from these two merchant bankers, HDFC Bank and AK Capital Services are said to have submitted their bids,” one of the persons cited above told Moneycontrol on condition of anonymity.

Municipal bonds are issued by civic bodies to finance urban infrastructure projects. Merchant bankers act as intermediaries between issuers of stocks and bonds and investors. They take responsibility for the preparation of the sale prospectus and marketing.

“In the next few days the selection process of the merchant bankers will be concluded and after that issue structure will be made,” the other person cited above said.