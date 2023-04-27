 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
MC Exclusive: RERA for homebuyers, but who watches over RERA?

Souptik Datta
Apr 27, 2023 / 10:03 AM IST

State real estate regulatory bodies do not fall under the ambit of the state Lokayukta to address homebuyers' grievances.

After several homebuyers complained to the Lokayukta against the Karnataka Real Estate Regulatory Authority (KRERA) for allegedly passing misleading orders and dereliction of duty, the state’s anti-corruption ombudsman clarified KRERA does not come under its ambit.

Although the Karnataka Lokayukta Act 1984 mandates an investigation against any chairman or vice chairman under any law of the state legislature, KRERA is beyond its jurisdiction for investigations, a senior Lokayukta official told Moneycontrol.

"Orders passed by RERA are in the exercise of their quasi-judicial power conferred under the statute. Investigation under Lokayukta Act cannot be pursued as per provisions contained in Section 5 of the Act," the official said.

The Lokayukta is the ombudsman, executed into power through and for each of the state governments. It is brought into effect in a state after passing the Lokayukta Act in the state assembly.